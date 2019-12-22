First Picture of Gillingham Fatal Knife attack Victim “Tony”

Flowers, tributes and cards have been left at the scene where a man was stabbed to death after an argument broke out and Tony was stabbed to death in an alley in Gillingham on Friday afternoon.



The sister of the man paid tribute to her late brother on social media following the pointless and mindless killing that took place in Fox Street.

Kent Police have launched a murder investigation and this continues to move a speed as does the manhunt for Tony’s killer.

Police spent Saturday searching the location for clues to help lead them to Tony’s Killer. A knife has been seized by detectives investigating a murder in Kent as well as a number of pieces of CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

Police were called at just after 1pm on Friday

The force has released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

They also appealing from anyone with dashcam footage who may have driven through or parked in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to contact then on 101.