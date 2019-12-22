Fire crews tackle blaze that rips through Jewish faith centre building on Canvey Island

Fire Crews from Rayleigh Weir,Canvey,Basildon,Leigh,Orsett and Southend were called to reports of a fire in faith centre building this evening.

On arrival firefighters reported that there was a well-established fire within the building, which is primarily used as an educational faith centre.

Firefighters worked quickly to surround the fire and bring it under control, both on ground level and from above, using an aerial ladder platform.

By 11.15pm the Incident Commander reported that the fire was extinguished and crews were checking the scene for any final remaining hotspots.

Firefighters were also working with the Jewish Community to safely salvage items from the building.

The whole building has suffered significant fire damage.

Firefighters will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.