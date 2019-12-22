Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Hounslow have made an arrest today

The man was arrested this morning, Sunday 22 December, at his home address in London, on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody.

Officers have also released an image of the victim, 35-year-old Ebrima Cham, known as ‘Brim’, who was from the central Hounslow area.