Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Hounslow have made an arrest today
The man was arrested this morning, Sunday 22 December, at his home address in London, on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody.
Officers have also released an image of the victim, 35-year-old Ebrima Cham, known as ‘Brim’, who was from the central Hounslow area.
Brim’s family have spoken of their ‘nightmare’ and called for anyone who can help to support the police investigation.
In a statement, Brim’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated. Our nightmare started this Thursday, having a detective chief inspector and family liaison officer sitting in our home breaking the worst possible news, that our beloved ‘Brim’ has been so brutally murdered.
“You read about murders in the news and you think ‘It will never be us’, let alone when Brim should have been safe in a flat. We haven’t slept since Thursday, we feel numb with pain and there are so many questions, not least, why?
“Today we are three days from Christmas and a time for family celebration and peace. But our celebrations have, through the actions of others, morphed into our time of mourning the loss of our Brim for evermore.
“We know very little and that’s why we plead with people to help and to support the police. Please stop this barbaric behaviour. And to whoever has done this, what have you achieved?”