Appeal launched for missing Fire fighter Anthony Knott last seen in Lewis

Police and friend have raised concerns and Police have launched a missing persons appeal for Anthony Knott who is from Orpington in Kent.

He’s 33 years old and plays for Orpington Athletic and is also a firefighter. Anthony was last seen in the Lewes area in West Sussex.



The last confirmed known sighting of Anthony was in The Lamb Of Lewes pub on the 20th December 2019 at around 10.30pm. He been out for the evening with a group of friend for pre Christmas drinks. He has not been seen since. This is very out of character and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since. Anthony was wearing a black long sleeve top, Dark denim coat black denim jeans and smart black shoes.

Anyone who has had sighting of the man or has any information that may assit Police is

asked to please call 02086490145 or 101, quoting 19MIS050354