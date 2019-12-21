Officers investigating a firearms incident in Southampton have arrested two men.

We were called at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 19, after a confrontation between two groups of men, one group in a car, at the junction of Meggeson Avenue and Copse Road in Townhill Park.

A shotgun was discharged, causing serious but not life threatening injuries to a 23-year-old man from Eastleigh. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The vehicle in question, a dark coloured BMW, left the scene.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Extensive investigations into the exact circumstances of what happened on Thursday evening are ongoing.

Officers are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries, as well as extra police patrols in the area, so if you have any concerns, please speak to our officers.

Detective Inspector Nick Marsden said: “This is a serious incident and we know that news of this will be concerning for local residents. At this time we believe it is an isolated incident.

“We have a dedicated team working hard on numerous enquiries in relation to this.

“As part of this work we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Meggeson Avenue area of Townhill on Thursday evening, at around 6.30pm.

“If you were walking nearby and saw or heard anything suspicious, or if you were driving through and have dash cam footage, we want to hear from you. You may have footage of a dark coloured BMW driving around the area.

“You may not think you have any information that can help, but let us decide that.”

Please call 101 quoting 44190455954 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.