Second Arrest after British Airways Hostess Nelly Myers Is Murdered In Sussex Village

Police have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a woman in Crowborough.

A 37-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Friday (20 December).

The body of a Nelly Myers was sadly discovered in a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on Wednesday evening (18 December).

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “We have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of a woman. Both men we have arrested remain in custody at this time while the investigation continues.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information and appreciate the patience from the local community during this time. We believe this to be an isolated incident and there are still a number of ongoing enquiries.

“This will be, understandably, an extremely difficult time for the family and friends and our specialist officers continue to provide support. We would ask their privacy is respected during this tragic time and for social media speculation to be avoided.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should report online or call 101 quoting Operation Coppice.