Police are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Newham

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 2am on Saturday, 21 December to reports of people fighting and a man stabbed in Hanameel Street, E16.

Officers attended the scene and the man, believed to be aged 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.44am.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

One man – no further details – was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Enquires into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information, images or video that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 880/21Dec.