Manhunt continues after Gillingham murder

Murder detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to investigate following the death of a man in Gillingham.

Emergency services were called to Fox Street at 1.10pm on Friday 20 December where a 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

He had suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed after reportedly being involved in an argument in the street with another man.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held later today (Saturday 21 December).

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to locate the person believed responsible. They are also searching the area for any weapons that may have been discarded.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard two men arguing is urged to call 101quoting reference 20-0860. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.