Gillingham Murder manhunt detectives issue CCTV images of man

Murder detectives investigating the death of a man in Gillingham have issued CCTV images of a man who may have important information.

Emergency services were called to Fox Street at 1.10pm on Friday 20 December 2019 where a 35-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

He had suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed after reportedly being involved in an argument in the street with another man.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are also searching the area for any weapons that may have been discarded, and have seized a knife that will be subject to further testing.

The investigation team would now like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image. They would also like to hear from anyone who has a vehicle with dashcam technology, who would have driven through or been parked in any of the following locations between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on the day in question.

High Street;

Jeffery Street;

King Street;

Balmoral Road;

Railway Street;

Marlborough Road;

Lock Street;

Britton Street;

Skinner Street;

Fox Street.

Footage can be uploaded directly to the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site at https://mipp.police.uk/

There have been no arrests.