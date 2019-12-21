Fatal collision on the M20 motorway overnight

A man in his 30s has died following a crash on the M20.

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the M20 coastbound near the Swanley Interchange.

The incident happened at about 12.50am today (December 21).

It is reported that a white Scania tanker came to a stop on the hard shoulder after a white Volkswagen Beetle was involved in a collision with the safety barrier in front of it.

A blue BMW 535 was then involved in a collision with the tanker.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s from the Ashford area, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit attended the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either of the collisions or any of the vehicles involved beforehand.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/COJ/130/19.