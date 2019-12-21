A man has been charged with a murder in Walthamstow

On Saturday, 21 December, Oguzhan Altun, 29, of Dalston Square, Hackney was charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

Police were called at 7.16pm on Thursday, 19 December to an altercation on Bromley Road, E17.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the 24-year-old victim suffering stab injuries. Despite the work of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on 20 December gave cause of death as stab injuries.

Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are in contact with his family. However he will not be named prior to formal identification on 23 December.

A 29-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. He was charged as above.

Detective Inspector Joanna York of Specialist Crime said: “I am grateful to members of the community who have come forward to assist our investigation into this murder.”