Youngest person ever to be convicted of manslaughter in the Avon and Somerset force area

A 14-year-old boy who stabbed a man to death in Bristol following a dispute over a bike has been convicted of manslaughter.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of the youngest people ever to be convicted of manslaughter in the Avon and Somerset force area.
The conviction followed a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Darren Edginton, 39, died from a single stab wound to the chest after being attacked by the 14-year-old in Winkworth Place, at just after 5.30pm on Friday 21 June.
The court heard the teenager and Mr Edginton went to the secluded lane following a dispute in the Grosvenor Road area of St Pauls about a ‘Yo Bike’ which the victim was riding, but that the teenager and his friends felt was theirs.