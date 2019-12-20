Police appeal after driver left with life changing injuries after A3 Liss collision

Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A3 near Liss just before midnight last night (December 18).

Officers were called after a black Volkswagen Passat was seen travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway of the road.

Just after 11.50pm, the Passat was involved in a head-on collision with a BMW just south of Ham Barn roundabout. A third car, a Renault, then collided with the Passat.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 23-year-old mane, has been taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were able to walk away from their cars.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the Passat travelling on the A3 last night.

Maybe you have a dashcam which captured the vehicle travelling south from Liphook on the northbound carriageway?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190454757. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.