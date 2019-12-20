DNA found on a hose spray gun wedged into a bedroom door has led to a Folkestone burglar being jailed for two years and eight months.

Michael McDonagh broke into the victim’s home in October 2019 and attempted to use the garden tool to force open a bedroom door which had its own separate lock.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted one count of burglary and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 19 December 2019.

McDonagh targeted a property in Radnor Park Road while the victim was out between 11am and 12.30pm on 19 October.

When they returned, they found their back door had been forced open and various rooms in the property had been searched. A tablet computer, a watch and a mobile phone were stolen.

Due to the bedroom doors inside the house being locked, McDonagh unsuccessfully attempted to force them open using tools he found in the victim’s utility room.

One of the tools, a spray gun attachment for a garden hose pipe, was left wedged in one of the doors and forensic analysis uncovered McDonagh’s DNA on the item.

The offender was arrested on 7 November and claimed in police interview that forensic experts were mistaken in thinking they had extracted his DNA from the hose piece.

He was charged with the offence the next day and has been remanded in custody since.

Police Constable Sarah Copeland, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘McDonagh is an opportunistic offender who targeted the victim during a 90 minute window when they left their home unattended.

‘Burglary is a deeply intrusive offence that can leave victim’s feeling uncomfortable in their own home long after the crime has been committed.

‘The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offence and I am please McDonagh is no longer able to target innocent members of the public.’