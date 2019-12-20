Home » West Sussex fire crews rescue foolish drivers as River Arun burst its banks

West Sussex fire crews rescue foolish drivers as River Arun burst its banks

20th December 2019
1 Min Read

Emergency services have  rescued three people stranded in a van on the A281 at Henfield after they got stuck in floodwater from the River Arun which burst its banks. ‬
‪Officers from out Technical Rescue Unit worked with a crew from Worthing and Sussex Police to bring them to safety.‬
‪Please do not take chances with floodwater. ‬

