Emergency services have rescued three people stranded in a van on the A281 at Henfield after they got stuck in floodwater from the River Arun which burst its banks.
Officers from out Technical Rescue Unit worked with a crew from Worthing and Sussex Police to bring them to safety.
Please do not take chances with floodwater.
West Sussex fire crews rescue foolish drivers as River Arun burst its banks
