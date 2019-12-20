Possession of a sawn-off shotgun results in jail for Gillingham dealer

An operation to target drug dealing in Medway has resulted in the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun and a man being sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment. Wade Guy, of Firethorn Close, Gillingham was arrested after officers discovered a block of cocaine and a sawn-off shotgun earlier this year. Cash and further evidence of drug dealing was found at another address in Sittingbourne. The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an illegal firearm and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 20 December 2019.

A search warrant was carried out on Tuesday 20 April at a property in Hillyard Close, Gillingham. Upon entering the premises, officers found Guy inside.

Two bags of white powder and a set of scales were discovered in a bedroom and subsequently Guy was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. Officers continued to search the property uncovering two locked cases hidden behind a kickboard in the kitchen. One case contained a block of cocaine weighing 750g, further drugs were contained in the second case plus a set of digital scales and a sawn-off shotgun. Whilst in custody Guy provided details of another address and a further warrant was carried out at Watson Hill, Sittingbourne. During the search, officers discovered smaller amounts of illegal substances, a Cartier watch and a cloth bag containing approximately £5,500 hidden behind a mirror.

Detective Sergeant Jason Booth of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘Guy initially denied any involvement with drug dealing or having a dangerous firearm in his possession but our investigation and compelling evidence soon proved otherwise. We will continue to proactively target dangerous offenders like Wade. Drug dealing has no place on our streets and the message is clear – we will track you down and bring you to justice.’