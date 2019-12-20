Sussex Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Crowborough. The village of Rothefield has been left shellshocked.

One resident who asked not to be named said Police smashed down the front door of the half million pound property.

Officers attended a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on Wednesday evening (18 December) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered inside the property.

35-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on Thursday afternoon (19 December) on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart, of Sussex Police, said: “This is a fast-moving and complex investigation still involving many lines of enquiry.

“We have spoken to a number of people in the local area as part of our investigation already but we are still urging anyone who heard or saw anything unusual or out of place over the last few days to make contact with us.”

He added there would be an enhanced police presence in the area “for the foreseeable time”.