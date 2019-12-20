Murder Investigation launched following multiple stabbing in Gillingham in Kent

A murder investigation has been launched following death of a man in #Gillingham.

Kent Police was called to Fox Street, at 1.10pm on Friday 20 December 2019.

Our officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man in his 30s was declared deceased. It is believed the victim sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing.

An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and our officers currently remain at the scene while enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made and anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 101 or via the website quoting reference CAD 20-0680.