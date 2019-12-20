Major search carried out overnight on the Isle of Sheppey

A major search operation lasting nearly two hours was launched in the early hours of Friday morning involving the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter Rescue 163, Two lifeboats, Police and Coastguard Search and rescue volunteers after a woman went missing on the Isle of Sheppey.

The search operation was coordinated by the UK Coastguard at Dover.

Two lifeboats from Sheerness were ordered to launch and carry out a sea search for the high risk missing person.

Two coastguard teams carried out an inland search for the woman in very foul and windy weather conditions.

The rescue helicopter from nearby Lydd Airport was also tasked to assist in the search and carried out a search using it’s thermal imaging camera of the cliffs near to Ashcroft Holiday Park.

Following the search a woman who’d been reported missing was located.

All rescue assets were then stood down.