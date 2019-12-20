A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Hounslow.

Police were called at 11:28am on Thursday, 19 December to reports of a stabbing inside a residential address at Grove Road, TW3.

Police, London Ambulance Service and HEMs attended. At the scene a 35-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:06pm.

The victim has now been identified as Ebrima Cham, known as ‘Brim’ and his next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday, 21 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this early stage we believe three suspects forced their way into the property where Brim sustained a fatal injury.

“This was clearly a targeted attack and we are very keen to understand more about what was going on in Brim’s life.

“Yesterday evening I had to inform his family of their loss. They are understandably devastated by this shocking news and we need the public to help us get justice for them.

“We know there were a lot of people in and around the Grove Road area at the time. If you were there, please think carefully about whether you saw or heard anything out of the ordinary and have the confidence to come forward to us.

“There is understandably a lot of chatter on the street about this incident and we need to make sure we divert this into evidence and find out exactly what led to Brim losing his life.”

A man, aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. He is not one of the three males who forced their way into the property.

Commander for the West Area Basic Command Unit, Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brim’s family and we are committed to doing all we can to find those responsible for this senseless death.

“People in the Grove Road area may see an increased policing presence over the coming days and we would urge anyone with information to speak to officers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 785 8099 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.