Two men have been found guilty of the murder of teenager Amara Toure in Southwark

Paulinho Paulo, 20 of Walton Road, E12, Dullah Abdullah, 21 of Eton Road, Ilford, and were both found guilty by a jury today, Thursday, 19 December, at the Old Bailey following a three-week trial.

A third man, Sultan Chaudhry, 20 of High Street South, E6, was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter part-way through the trial.

The three friends stabbed 18-year-old Amara to death in June following an ongoing dispute between the parties.

Around 4.51am on Sunday, 30 June, police were called at to reports of a fight at Sutherland Walk, SE17.

Shortly after Amara self-presented at a south London hospital suffering from stab injuries.

Amara was treated but died at 7.23am. A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as stab wounds and blood loss.

An investigation by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command was then launched.

The court heard how earlier that night, Paulo, Adbullah, Chaudhry and others in their group were all at a fast food restaurant on Walworth Road at the same time as Amara and his friends. A confrontation then ensued outside between the two groups before a number of those involved separated into different directions.

Amara was chased on foot by Paulo and Adbullah onto Sutherland Walk where he was stabbed 17 times. Amara flagged down a passing car and was driven to hospital. The whole incident was over within four minutes of the confrontation starting.

Detectives investigating the murder reviewed hours of CCTV, analysed phone cell data and spoke to a number of witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey led the investigation. He said:

“Paulo, Adbullah and Chaudhry have violent and criminal backgrounds and they will now pay the price for their actions.

“A family is now left without a son and they will have to live the rest of their lives with this loss.

“I would like to pay particular tribute to the courage and dignity Amara’s mother has shown throughout this incredibly traumatic time and hope that today’s verdict provides a sense of justice and some degree of closure.

“I and the investigating team are enormously grateful for the cooperation and assistance of the local community as well as the officers who responded to the incident and their management of the immediate aftermath.”

They will be sentenced at the same court in the New Year on a date yet to be set.