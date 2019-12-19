Manhunt after police officer driven at in Margate

Information is sought following a report a vehicle was intentionally driven at a Kent Police Special Constable in Margate.

The driver of a red Daewoo Matiz is reported to driven towards the officer after they were requested to stop in Northdown Road shortly before 6.10am on Monday 16 December 2019.

The officer, who was on foot, was able to move out of the way before any contact was made and did not sustain any injuries.

The vehicle was later found, abandoned, in Fort Paragon, Margate, and enquiries to identify its driver are ongoing.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation and are keen to obtain dash cam footage, or privately held CCTV, that captures the vehicle’s movements.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/239370/19.