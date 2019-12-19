Head of drugs network jailed for six years

The head of a county lines drugs network operating in North Kent has been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. Steven Ojeymi, of Hemans Street in Battersea, London was arrested following a raid at his home address where class A drugs with an estimated street value of up to £230,000 were discovered. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday 16 December 2019.

Officers executed the warrant at 6.35pm on 6 August 2019 and Ojeymi was located inside the property. Following a search of the house, assisted by a police drugs dog, supermarket carrier bags containing large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were found in a plastic bin under a pile of clothing. Approximately £7,500 in cash was also seized plus 22 mobile phones and 19 SIM cards.

Officer in charge of the case, DC Terry Hanlon of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘Ojeymi was orchestrating county lines dealing to north Kent and this result means that we have once again been able to disrupt a network supplying drugs to the vulnerable in our society.

‘I hope this gives a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those who are intent on dealing drugs in our county and we will bring them to justice.’