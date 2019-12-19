Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani have made a eighth arrest

Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known as ‘Shah’ – have made a eighth arrest

A 67-year-old woman from Hounslow was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday 17 December on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, assisting an offender and making a false statement. She currently remains in custody at a west London police station.

The latest arrest comes as specialist officers continue to search an area of woodland near Hedgerley Lane, in Beaconsfield, Bucks, as part of their continuing and extensive enquiries in the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, from Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation, said: “This latest arrest shows our commitment to establishing what happened to Shah. I am still convinced that there are people with information who are yet to come forward. Those in the know, just imagine the pain your silence is causing Shah’s loving family. Please contact police or Crimestoppers if you can help.”

He added: “Our extensive search of the woodland area in Beaconsfield is progressing, and I thank the local community for their continuing patience and understanding. It is a large search area and therefore taking a significant amount of time, but we are striving to keep disruption to a minimum. Shah’s family are being kept informed of all developments and my thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“I would like to reiterate my appeal to the local community to contact us if they have any information – this area is fairly isolated and you would probably have to know it existed, as opposed to it being stumbled across. I believe that this presents a significant opportunity, as people may have seen something suspicious in the area of Hedgerley Lane that we are searching.

“I would ask anyone who uses this area to think back, particularly to earlier this year, around the time Shah went missing in May, and call police if you remember anything that may assist us. There are a number of cars we are interested in and if anyone remembers seeing these vehicles in this area, again please contact us. A substantial reward of £20,000 remains on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.”

Anyone with any information about Shah’s disappearance is asked to call police on 101, or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Operation Rockton.