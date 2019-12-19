A34 is currently closed southbound form Newbury to Andover due to serious Collision

The A34 is currently closed between the B4640 (Newbury) and the A303 (Andover) due to a serious road traffic collision. Emergency services including Hampshire Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. You may wish to find an alternative route or delay your journey.

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

Road users are advised to follow the solid black triangle diversion symbol on road signs. From the A34 southbound, leave at the Wash Common interchange. At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the A343. Follow the A343 beneath the A34 and continue for approximately 14 miles into Andover. At the A3093 roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A3093 (Churchill Way). Continue on the A3093 over 2 intermediate roundabouts, to the A303 Picket Twenty interchange. Use the 1st exit and join the A303 eastbound. Follow for approximately 5 miles to the A34 Bullington Cross interchange. Leave the A303 and continue to a roundabout. Use the 2nd exit and join a link road to a further roundabout, passing beneath the A34 and A303 between. At the roundabout, use the 2nd exit and re-join the A34 southbound.