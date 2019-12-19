Police are appealing for witnesses following the two vehicle collision that has seen a closure put in place that is likely to remain in place until at least 8am.

The closure on the northbound carriageway is between a minor junction between A272 and B3006 near Liss. Hampshire Police received reports of a serious multiple vehicle collision that had took place on the northbound carriageway The collision happened just before midnight on Wednesday evening.

Hampshire Police are leading the response to this incident and Highways England have resources heading to the scene to assist with traffic management.

Diversion are signed by the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Leave the A3 northbound at the Flexcombe interchange. Continue over the A3 to a roundabout taking the 2nd exit, Farnham Road . Continue on Farnham road passing through the village of Liss , joining with the B3006 northbound until coming to Ham Barn roundabout. Use the 3rd exit to rejoin the A3 northbound.