22 kilos of drugs seized from car in Maidstone

A man has been charged with drugs offences after police seized amphetamine and cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £220,000.

Kent Police searched a car in Maidstone near the junction of the M20 and the A229 at 12.30am on Wednesday, 18 December 2019.

Around 22 kilos of amphetamine was found in the boot, as well as 41 wraps of cocaine and around £1,000 in cash.

Sean Musgrove, 30, of Rolvenden Road, Tenterden, has since been charged with possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

He was due to appear before Medway Magistrates Court on Thursday, 19 December 2019.