Man found guilty of murder of 32-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia, 37, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, 18 December, of the murder of 32-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez.

David Lopez-Fernandez, 32, was found suffering stab wounds. London Ambulance Service attended and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched and Sepulveda-Garcia was arrested on 26 February.

He was charged and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 28 February. He was remanded in custody for trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he was found guilty on Wednesday, 18 December.

He will be sentenced on Friday, 20 December