Teenager charged with murder after woman stabbed in Clarke Way

A woman was found with stab wounds in Clarke Way, Watford, on Monday (December 16) at 5.10pm after police were called to reports of a stabbing.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The house in Clarke Way was cordoned off on Monday night and on Tuesday

Police are treating this incident as “isolated”.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson, who is investigating, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim. They are being supported by specialist officers, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at what continues to be a very difficult time for them