Teen rider in Chatham crash in London hospital

Collision investigators continue to appeal for information after a moped rider was seriously injured in Chatham.

The teenage boy sustained the injuries following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Vectra and his blue Sinnis moped at the junction of North Dane Way and Lordswood Lane at around 5.30pm on Sunday 24 November 2019.

He was taken to a London Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have renewed their appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in contact. In particular they would like to speak to the driver of a car who was travelling in front of the Vauxhall Vectra at the time and who turned onto Lordswood Lane prior to the collision.

Officers believe he may have seen what happened and could have information to assist in the investigation.

Anyone else travelling in the area who has dash cam footage that may show either vehicle travelling in the moments leading up to the incident is also urged to contact Kent Police as soon as possible. Call 01622 798538 quoting RY/FM/119/19. Alternatively, email [email protected]