Teen airlifted after serious assult in Sheppey

The Kent ambulance has been called to the Isle of Sheppey after a teenager cyclist has been seriously assaulted this lunchtime.

Doctors from on-board the life-saving helicopter have treated a teenager after he involved in a mindless attack on the High Street near the on the island of Sheppey in Kent

The life-saving helicopter flew over just before midday landing at Poundstretcher medics tended to the injured teenager.

The boy who lives in Queenbrough is understood to have suffered facial injuries as a result of the of the mindless attack.

Kent police have launched an investigation after a man who is described as 27 year old and very fat made off from the scene.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.