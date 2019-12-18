A signalling fault in East Croydon has resulted in chaos for commuters, with southbound trains delayed or cancelled.

All routes through East and West Croydon stations are facing major disruption as a result of an issue first reported this Wednesday evening.

The Gatwick Express, Great Northern, London Overground, Southern and Thameslink services have all be impacted.

Customers have been advised to avoid travelling via East Croydon altogether

National Rail said: “A fault with the signalling system in the Croydon area is causing major disruption to trains.

“Trains may be delayed, cancelled, amended or diverted until the end of the day.”

Tickets will be accepted on alternative routes including Greater Anglia, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TfL Rail and London buses.