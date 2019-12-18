Meet Deadbeat Douchebag Josh Schuppert from Newmarket New Hampshire

Pictured is Deadbeat Douchebag Josh Schuppert from Newmarket, New Hampshire in the US who tried to use a faked uncle’s death to sell off stolen goods that pushed a company to breaking point following a break in carried out by the scumbag.



Josh Schuppert tried to carry out an overseas fraud with stolen goods using the faked death of his uncle as a cover story to sell stolen Liveu Broadcasting units that were part of a haul.

Schuppert broke into his former employers equipment store at NH1.com the digital home of the 8 New Hampshire and 5 Maine radio stations and stole the goods.

In a clever ploy he attempted to use the death of his uncle to hide the fact the items were stolen goods. Posting in a LiveU support group he asked members how much he should sell the units for.

Many interested parties commented and some even offered their condolences over the death of his uncle.

When in fact it was a ploy to try and make some easy cash. The wheels fell off when the respected purchaser reached out to the owner of the stolen units alerting them to the fact of the sale.

Working with LiveU in the UK and the US the serial number was check and had been flagged as stolen.

Bosses at NH1 in New Hampshire say that Schuppert is well known to them and was caught hanging around the building shortly before the burglary took place.

Up until now they didn’t have the evidence to support the thefts were linked to him.

A number of other items have ended up in pawn shops in New Hampshire said the statoion boss.

All of the communications have now been supplied to Newmarket Police department.

Police have now become involved and charges are likely to be filed as a result of Schuppert’s low life actions.