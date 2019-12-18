Manhunt launched after teenager left fighting for his life in Street attack on the Isle of Sheppey

Police in Kent on the Isle of Sheppey has been launched a manhunt after a Sixteen year old Sheerness college student has been airlifted to Kings College hospitial in London.

The boy who was riding down the High Street just before 12pm was attacked and punched from his bike as he was pulling a wheelie we can reveal. The man than stamped on the boy head a number of times leaving he with head injuries

The wicked attack was captured on nearby shop CCTV and this is being reviewed by Police after the gutless adult man who is being described as fat ran from the scene.

Parents of the boy involved first found out about the wicked unprovoked attack after their older son witnessed the attack unfolding in the busy town’s High street. I thought he was at College said the Dad of two.

The dad who we are choosing not to name has urged the person involved to hand themselves and deal with matter like a man. We know who you are and they Police will be coming for you.

The local mechanic who himself was a victim of an attack 12 years ago that left his with plates in his head said that we now just have to wait and hope he pulls through. They airlifted him with all the tubed in his body they put him to sleep before airlifting him to the hospital . I managed to see him leave in the air ambulance.

A police spokesman said: “One person has been taken to a London hospital by air ambulance with injuries and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of the incident a number of witnesses have come forward and we are working with those to progress a very fluid investigation”

The spokesman said that arrests have been made and scene of crime investigators had been called to the scene that remains in the High Street

Detectives investigating an assault in Sheerness are appealing for witnesses to come forward. The incident took place in the High Street at around 11.30am on Wednesday 18 December 2019. A teenage boy is reported to have been pushed from his bicycle and then assaulted by a man. The suspect is then said to have got into a car and driven away from the scene. The boy suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Officers are carrying out enquiries, which include speaking with witnesses and reviewing all CCTV and forensic opportunities. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference 18-0526. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org