First picture of Croydon Man who Dies Two days after being Stabbed

Homicide detectives investigating a murder in Croydon have released the name of the victim.

Police were called at 9.18pm on Sunday, 15 December to Drake Road in Croydon to reports of an injured man.



Officers attended and found 33-year-old Albert Amofa, who was from the Croydon area, with a stab wound to his leg.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital where he died on Tuesday, 17 December. His family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, from the Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation and has called for any witnesses to come forward. He said: “At this early stage, we believe that Albert may have been killed during a botched attempt to rob him of his car. He was killed near his own home and his family have been left devastated. Specialist officers are doing all they can to support them at this terrible time.

“I believe that someone in the local community will have information about who was responsible for killing Albert. You cannot imagine the pain this has caused his family and I am directly asking the community to give them the answers they deserve.

“You can speak to my team in the strictest of confidence via the incident room on 020 8721 4005, or make use of anonymous methods such as Crimestoppers. The most important thing is that you tell us what you know, so please make that call.”

There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can also contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Cad 7166/15Dec.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.