Did you witness a Van and a motorbike collided on the A2

Witnesses to a collision on the Londonbound carriageway of the A2 are being encouraged to come forward.

Officers were called at around 7.25am on Wednesday 4 December 2019 to the incident near the Cobham exit after a light blue Transit Connect style van collided with a red Honda motorcycle.

The van, which failed to stop, is understood to have collided with the motorcyclist in the fourth lane of the carriageway. The motorcyclist suffered minor head injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit are urging witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact PC Paul Dearing via the appeal number 01474 366149 quoting reference 04-0182.