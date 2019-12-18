Boy, 8, kidnapped by child sex predator than raped in Public Toilets

He was then raped in a public toilet, whilst his mum frantically search the park after he didn;t return to his tennis lesson.



The boy was kidnapped by child sex predator as his mum screamed and looked on in horror The boy was kidnapped by child sex predator as his mum screamed and looked on in horror



An eight-year-old boy was snatched and sexually abused while playing tennis with his younger brother, with his mum just yards away. Shane Upton, 24, grabbed the boy in broad daylight as he skipped to a nearby toilet ‘without a care in the world’, Inner London Crown Court heard. Upton kidnapped the youngster, who had been happily enjoying a tennis lesson with his four-year-old brother and their coach, while their mum was watching, in Burgess Park, south east London.

The boy had told his mum he needed the toilet during the 90 minute lesson and went to the nearby cafe, where Upton pounced on the afternoon of Monday June 17 this year.

A police helicopter was deployed in the search for the boy after the mum informed officers her son had not returned from the toilet for 15 minutes. As officers frantically searched for him, Upton locked the door to the men’s toilets from the inside, and made the child engage in sexual activity in the cubicle.