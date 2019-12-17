Long Delays on the M11 Motorway after fuel spillage and collision

There are long delays on the M11 northbound in Essex due to a collision between J6 (M25) and J7 (Harlow) due to a collision involving 2 cars. Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are closed, we are currently unable to re-open the lanes due to a large fuel spillage in the lanes.

There are approx. 6 miles of congestion back to J4 (A406 North Circular) which is expected to add at least 1 hour to usual journey times. In addition this is causing significant congestion on the M25 approaches to J27 clockwise and anti-clockwise.