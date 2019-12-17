Home » Whirlpool recall over half a million machine over fire risk

Whirlpool recall over half a million machine over fire risk

17th December 2019
Domestic appliance manufacturer Whirlpool has confirmed that over half a million Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines are being recalled over a potential fire.

As many as 519,000 of the machines sold in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 may be affected by a serious fault with the door-locking system that could cause them to overheat and catch fire.

Owners who bought a Hotpoint or Indesit appliance during that window of time are being urged to contact Whirlpool to find out if they are affected –

The manufacturer has advised that machines purchased during that period should only be used on a low-temperature wash.

Hundreds of people have reported that Whirpools website and help number has crashed owing to the overwhelming amount of traffic from concerned owners.

