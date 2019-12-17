Three arrested following Police drugs raid in Folkestone

Suspected drugs have been seized and three arrests made in Folkestone by officers investigating county lines drug dealing.

During the morning of Tuesday 17 December 2019, officers from the Folkestone Community Policing Team (CPT) carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the Marine Parade area of the town.

Between 50 to 100 wraps of a substance believed to be Class A drugs were seized, along with mobile phones and cash suspected to be linked to drug dealing.

Two men aged 27 and 43 were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 49-year-old man from Folkestone was arrested on suspicion of permitting his premises to be used to supply drugs.

They all currently remain in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Greg Pochin from Folkestone CPT said: ‘Kent Police has resources covering the entirety of the county to disrupt and dismantle criminal activity linked to county lines, drugs and the exploitation of vulnerable people.’