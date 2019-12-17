Sixteen year old charged with murder of Meshach Williams

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Meshach Williams in Brent in April have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with his murder.

The teenager from Hayes, was arrested on Monday, 16 December and subsequently charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 December.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 9.07pm on Tuesday, 23 April to High Street, NW10, following reports of a stabbing.

A man, later formally identified as 21-year-old Meshach Lee Mitchell William, was taken to hospital by LAS.

He was pronounced dead at 2.47pm on Wednesday, 24 April.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab injury.

Three other men 19, 18 and 24 and a 16-year-old boy have previously been arrested and charged in connection with Meshach’s murder