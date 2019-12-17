Hit and run driver jailed after leaving scooterist with life changing injuries

A hit and run motorist who collided with a motorcyclist and dragged him along the carriageway causing life-changing injuries has been jailed.

The court heard how at 6.25am on Saturday, 17 February 2018 Carla Russ, 27, of Wainwright Avenue, Greenhithe, had been driving her Mercedes at speeds in excess of 100mph and undertaking vehicles on the A2, Darenth before hitting the motorcyclist and dragging him along the carriageway for around 200m causing serious injuries. She made no attempt to stop at the scene and had to be tracked down by police.

Others came to the aid of the motorcyclist who sustained multiple serious injuries which resulted in him being hospitalised for three-months. His medical treatment has continued since his discharge and he has had to undergo a series of painful operations which has affected his ability to work.

Russ was tracked down by police 36-hours after the collision and refused to comment on questions posed to her in interview. She was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to report a collision and leaving the scene of a collision.

Appearing at Woolwich Crown Court she changed her plea to guilty and on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 was sentenced to two-years and six-months imprisonment.

She was also ordered to pay her victim £1,000 in compensation and was disqualified from driving for four-years.

PC Duncan Ford of Roads Policing Unit said: ‘The injuries that Russ inflicted on the motorcyclist were horrendous, he will never make a full recovery and has had to undergo sustained and painful treatment as a result.

‘Russ refused to admit what she had done until the last possible moment, preventing her victim from gaining closure for some 20-months after the collision. I hope that this custodial sentence will offer him some sense that justice has been served.’