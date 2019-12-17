Detectives investigating the murder of a 63-year-old woman in Earls Barton have today named her.

Marion Price, of Earls Barton was found in her car in a private residential car park in Elderton Way in the village, shortly after 8pm on Sunday, December 15. A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary yesterday (Monday, December 16) found she died as a result of a shotgun wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, is leading the investigation.

He said: “Marion, a much loved mum, grandmother, daughter and sister, tragically died after suffering serious injuries. Specialist trained officers are supporting her family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation into what happens continues to progress well, however I would still like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed, or has information, which would assist with this enquiry to come forward.

“I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have been in or around Earls Barton, between 4pm and 8pm on Sunday, and have dash-cam footage. Or anyone who may have seen someone acting strangely, which gave them cause for concern.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 504 of 15/12/19. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

DCI Banfield added: “Marion’s death has understandably shocked the local community. We know there has some speculation surrounding the case and neighbourhood officers have been carrying out increased patrols in the area.

“They’re there to provide extra reassurance and are happy to speak with local residents. They’ll be patrolling in Earls Barton this evening (Tuesday, December 17) between 5pm and 7pm and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach them.”

A 69-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody after officers were granted a 24 hour extension at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, December 17).