Croydon Murder probe after fatal stabbing

A man stabbed in Croydon on Sunday, 15 December has died.

Officers were called at 9.18pm to Drake Road, Croydon to reports of a man injured.

A 33-year-old-man from Croydon was found at the scene with a stab wound to his leg.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital. He died on Tuesday, 17 December.

His family are aware; we await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, from the Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation and has called for any witnesses to come forward: “A man has tragically lost his life in violent circumstances and we need those in the community to help us in any way they can.

“You can speak to my team in the strictest of confidence via the incident room on 0208 721 4005, or make use of anonymous methods such as Crimestoppers. The most important thing is that you tell us what you know, so please do make the call.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 7166/15DEC.