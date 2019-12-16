Police were called to Blackstock Road, N4 at 9.15pm on Sunday, 15 December, to reports of a group of people fighting.
Officers from the Met Police attended.
A 15-year-old girl was found who reported that a substance, believed to be CS gas, had been sprayed in her face.
She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her injuries are not-life threatening or life changing.
There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.
Teenager has CS Sprayed in her face in North London
