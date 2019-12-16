New meaning to Royal Mail Special Delivery as Driver claims that he didn’t see the car

The driver of the Royal Mail lorry who pushed the Black VW Golf along the busy three lane carriageway for nearly a mile made claimed that he didn’t see the vehicle as he pushed it along on the A40 on the North Circular in London

Singer sing writer Ellie Goulding was one of the motorists who was forced to block a Royal Mail truck as its driver unwittingly pushed a car sideways along one of London’s busiest roads.

Drivers shouted and blasted their horns as the hapless Royal Mail driver forced the Volkswagen car down the A40 dual carriageway near Perivale, North-West London this morning. TfL later reporting a traffic jam where it happened close to the Hanger Lane roundabout.

It is not yet known if police were called.

A Royal Mail spokesman told Said : “We are really concerned and have been reviewing the footage. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We have launched an investigation into the matter and will be asking the driver for his account.