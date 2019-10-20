Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are warning of an evacuation of residents in the Andover area this morning(Sunday).
03.16
Police have allowed everyone back into their houses again now. Contractors for the gas company have gained control of the leak
03.06
Newbury Road is shut where it meets Smannell Road. Due to the incident.
South centre ambulance have sent their HART team to the incident.
02.53
02.36
Police officers have just been Rimini Road asking people to leave their homes.
It follows a serious collision that has damaged a major gas main in the town just after 1am.
The Major gas leak in Andover following a collision on King Arthur’s Road in the town.
Officers have since confirmed that: A mass evacuation is starting to take place . Please bare with whilst we try to help families, it’s 4 degrees and challenging say officers please listen to our advise for your own safety and leave.
Many residents he reported smell a strong smell of gas and have left and taken refit is a place of safety away from the effected area.
