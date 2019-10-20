Police have allowed everyone back into their houses again now. Contractors for the gas company have gained control of the leak

South centre ambulance have sent their HART team to the incident.

Newbury Road is shut where it meets Smannell Road. Due to the incident.

02.53

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the incident

A 100m cordon is in place as a precaution

There is no report of anyone having been injured at this time.

The status of the driver is currently unclear

People are asked to avoid the area and respect the cordon put in place.

People are asked to stay inside unless asked to do otherwise by the emergency services.