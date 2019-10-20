Home » Breaking and Live Updates Major evacuation in Andover after gas leak
Three Arrests After Car Is Driven Into Six People
Three Arrests After Car Is Driven Into Six People

Breaking and Live Updates Major evacuation in Andover after gas leak

20th October 2019
1 Min Read

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are warning of an evacuation of residents in the Andover area  this morning(Sunday).

03.16

Police have allowed everyone back into their houses again now. Contractors for the gas company  have gained  control of the leak

 

03.06

Newbury  Road  is shut where it meets Smannell  Road. Due to the incident.

 

South centre ambulance have sent their HART team to the incident.

 

 

02.53

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the incident
A 100m cordon is in place as a precaution
There is no report of anyone having been injured at this time.
The status of the driver is currently unclear
People are asked to avoid the area and respect the cordon put in place.
People are asked to stay inside unless asked to do otherwise by the emergency services.

02.36

Police officers have just been Rimini Road asking people to leave their homes.


It follows a serious collision that has damaged a major gas main in the town just after 1am.

The Major gas leak in Andover following a collision on King Arthur’s Road in the town.

Officers have since confirmed that: A mass evacuation is starting to take place . Please bare with whilst we try to help families, it’s 4 degrees and challenging say officers please listen to our advise for your own safety and leave.

Many residents he reported smell a strong smell of gas and have left and taken refit is a place of  safety away from the effected area.

More to follow

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures